Iron Man to the rescue: Chris Evans is struggling with tech, Robert Downey Jr enlists Mark Ruffalo to help him

They may be battling aliens and supervillains on the big screen but in the real world, they are struggling with needlessly complex technology like any other person. Actor Chris Evans, who plays superhero Captain America in the Avengers movies, has tweeted his contempt for smart TVs and refrigerators in a tweet and his fellow, more science-friendly superheroes want to help him out.

“Dear All Technology, Remember the 90’s when you just WORKED??? I don’t need a ‘smart’ feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You’re a major pain in all of our asses. You’re not worth it. Signed, Everyone,” Chris wrote in a tweet.

His fans were quick to share memes and gifs, echoing his struggle with technology. “Speaking like someone who was frozen asleep for 70 years and woke up in the 21st century Cap,” one fan wrote, referring to his character in the Marvel movies. “Some how this is your most captain America tweet ever,” wrote another fan.

hey @MarkRuffalo looks like Cap needs a little tutoring from the science bros. — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 8, 2019

Even Robert Downey Jr, couldn’t help poking fun at Evans. “hey @MarkRuffalo looks like Cap needs a little tutoring from the science bros,” he wrote in a tweet. In the movies, Downey plays Iron Man while Ruffalo plays Hulk, both science geniuses. Check out how their Twitter banter impressed their fans:

Cap never changes. pic.twitter.com/kkGf9kTvhD — Tony Stark 2020 💥 (@1IronMan2020) January 8, 2019

I don’t think the science bros would be much help 😳 pic.twitter.com/z6QQSazJUB — Delenn Strong (@delenn_strong) January 8, 2019

I need tutoring from the science bros for no good reason at all 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Hilary With One L Not Two (@fay_kenews) January 8, 2019

Chris, Robert and Mark will soon be seen again in Avengers: Endgame. The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will arrive in theatres on April 26.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:11 IST