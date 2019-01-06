Forget time travel, Avengers Endgame’s true saviour could be a new superhero

While most of the speculation surrounding Avengers: Endgame seems to be around the introduction of alternate dimensions and the use of time travel, a compelling new theory suggests that Marvel might have a new trick up its sleeve.

MCU Cosmic founder Jeremy Conrad suggests that the key to saving those were lost during the Decimation - Thanos’ wiping out of half the universe’s population - doesn’t entirely rest on the shoulders of the Time Stone or the Quantum Realm. Instead, he said in a recent tweet that he has heard that Marvel is planning on introducing a never-before-seen character, perhaps as a saviour figure in Endgame. “There’s been some hinting and talk about Black Knight recently. Apparently Marvel does have a plan for him in the MCU, and they already know how he’ll be introduced,” Conrad wrote, adding an image of the Quantum Realm, suggesting perhaps that the Black Knight is trapped in it.

There's been some hinting and talk about Black Knight recently. Apparently Marvel does have a plan for him in the MCU, and they already know how he'll be introduced. pic.twitter.com/rOHHO9hWgU — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 29, 2018

The character was first introduced in 1955 as a Knight-like figure, and has undergone several versions, including as a supervillain and as a member of the Avengers.

It has previously been speculated that Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, will be the one to save the fallen Avengers in Endgame - or at least Tony Stark, who is trapped in space, according to the film’s trailer. Captain Marvel will in March feature in her solo movie mere months before the release of Endgame.

There have also been rumours surrounding the introduction of Adam Warlock, now that the MCU has expanded into the cosmic realms. Most recently, actor Hugh Jackman was rumoured to be playing the role. It was Conrad himself who refuted that theory.

Avengers: Endgame picks up from the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, among others. The film has been scheduled for an April release.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:09 IST