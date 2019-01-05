Robert Downey Jr has been talking about Endgame for years, and no one noticed

A resurfaced video of Robert Downey Jr promoting the second Avengers movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2014, has him talking about the ‘endgame’ - which in 2018 was revealed as the title of the fourth Avengers film.

The video shows Downey Jr suggesting that retirement from their superhero duties will ‘purportedly be the endgame’ for them. In the interview, Downey Jr says about the movie’s villain, Ultron, “He’s working on a system that will make it so the Avengers really won’t have to do what they’ve been doing all along which, purportedly should be the endgame.”

Before '@Avengers 2' release, "Endgame" was still in everyone's consciousness. It's a term used by @RobertDowneyJr to express that Ultron would be the key to give the #Avengers a chance to live normal lives. Is the teams' purpose in defeating Thanos the same key? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/340SoQtwJU — Vahn (@ImAFilmEditor) January 4, 2019

This thought is repeated in the film, in a scene where Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America are having an argument. “A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space,” Stark says. “We’re standing three hundred feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the live long day but that, up there, that’s the endgame.”

After months of speculation, Marvel towards the end of 2018 revealed with a trailer that the hotly anticipated film would be titled Avengers: Endgame. The film is rumoured to have a time travel-infused plot, in which the surviving Avengers will stage a last stand against the villainous Thanos.

At the end of the last film, Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had ‘killed’ half the universe’s population with the snap of his fingers. The word ‘endgame’ was once again repeated at the end of Infinity War by Doctor Strange, who told Stark that ‘we’re in the endgame now’.

Perhaps this is the conclusion towards which the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building all along? We’ll find out in April, when Endgame hits theatres across the world.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 17:43 IST