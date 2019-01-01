Avengers Infinity War had a clue to Avengers Endgame that everyone missed

A throwaway line in the post-credits sequence of Avengers: Infinity War could contain a clue about the film’s much anticipated sequel, Avengers: Endgame. The film’s stinger showed Nick Fury and Maria Hill, SHIELD agents played by Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders, being ‘killed’ as part of the Decimation event.

But before being reduced to dust, Fury says, “Tell Klein we’ll meet him at –”. A Marvel fan has discovered who the ‘Klein’ is. In a post on Reddit that has received close to 2000 ‘upvotes’, the fan theorises that Fury was referring to Cameron Klein, a character who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

According to Heroic Hollywood, Klein remains loyal to Steve Rogers even as SHIELD was taken over by Hydra. He reappears in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when he helps Fury during the Battle of Sokovia. “This is Cameron Klein,” the Redditor wrote alongside a picture of the character. “He’s the guy Fury and Hill were supposed to meet during the post-credit scene from IW. So, unless he’s dusted, I think he’s gonna have a role in Endgame.”

At the end of Infinity War, half of the universe’s population is ‘killed’ after the villainous Thanos snaps his fingers. The event has officially been titled The Decimation. The post-credits sequence of the film ends with Fury and Hill also succumbing to the cleansing, but as his last heroic gesture, Fury sends out a distress signal to Captain Marvel.

The character, played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson, will make her MCU debut in her solo movie, due out in March. Captain Marvel will be a prequel and will feature Jackson in a supporting role. The character is expected to appear in a significant role in Endgame, and has also been touted to take over in a leadership role post Phase IV.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among several others. The film has been scheduled for an April release.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 18:36 IST