New Avengers: Endgame fan theory knows who Black Widow was speaking to in the trailer

It’s been weeks since Marvel dropped the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame but the internet is still finding new things everyday. A new fan theory shared on Reddit speculates who Black Window was speaking to in the trailer.

Shared by Reddit user RokuAang625, the theory says Natasha was giving the update about the universe to someone who has been around for some time. In the trailer we hear her tell someone that Thanos decimated half the universe. “Thanos did exactly what he intended to do, he wiped out 50% of the world’s population” she says.

“She’s probably explaining it to Scott Lang/Ant-Man or Clint Barton/Hawkeye since they’re the only two avengers who are alive who weren’t aware of Thanos and his plans,” the theory says. Of course, Scott Lang was trapped in the Quantum Realm as we learned in the end credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp. There was no one to get him out there is no way to know for how long he was trapped there.

Even Clint Barton was nowhere to be seen during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. However, we did see him in the trailer for Endgame and even Scott made an appearance at the very end. So it is quite likely that Natasha was helping them catch up with what happened.

But, there is a catch. The voiceover bit could also be a red herring that might not even make it into the movie. “Or... it’s a trailer, and that line might not even be in the movie. I mean, c’mon, they wasted CGI on putting the Hulk in Wakanda fighting along side everyone, and only used it in the trailer. What’s 20 minutes of ScarJo’s time for some lines,” read a comment on the post.

Therefore, one cannot really depend on Marvel to not fool its fans with the trailers. There is only one way to be sure, by watching the movie when it releases in April next year.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 19:56 IST