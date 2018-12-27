Heartbreaking Avengers Endgame art predicts how Captain America will die. See it here

The pop-culture artist BossLogic, a favourite of the Russo Brothers - directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame - has shared a piece of fan art that imagines a tragic end for Captain America. BossLogic’s artworks have been shared by the Russos on social media, and they’ve even used his art as their profile picture.

The artist shared the new image on his social media accounts with the caption, “I’m sorry.” The image shows Cap sprawled on the floor, against a snowy, bloody backdrop that harkens back to the finale of Captain America: The First Avengers. We can also subliminally see a star on the ground, Captain America’s symbol. Just beside his hand we can see his locket, presumably the same one that has Peggy Carter’s photo in it. Fans would remember that the first Captain America movie ended with Steve Rogers tragically sacrificing his life and not being able to continue his love story with Peggy.

Evans is widely expected to hang up his shield after the fourth Avengers movie, rumoured to be the last under his contract. The actor recently made headlines after a tweet of his saying farewell to the character was interpreted by fans as confirmation of his demise.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans had to clarify his statement after furore erupted. “I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Avengers: Endgame will conclude this phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will serve as an entry point for new characters to take the franchise forward. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, among others. Endgame will be released in April.

