Marvel fan spots heartbreaking detail about Captain America-Bucky’s friendship

A Marvel fan on Reddit has noticed an emotional connection between Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: Civil War, specifically between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

In a post on the Marvel subreddit that has received over 20,000 upvotes, a user named Cellardaws shared screenshots from the two Marvel movies under the caption, “This is why I love the MCU. I didn’t see the parallels in Bucky grabbing Steve’s attacker until just yesterday.”

The images show parallel scenes from the two films. The one in Civil War was designed as a callback to the one in The First Avenger. Both scenes show Steve’s bravery and never-say-die attitude. In The First Avenger, he is cornered in an alley, pre-serum, and still refuses to back down from goons. In Civil War, he takes on his friend, Iron Man. Both scenes include that famous line: “I can do this all day.”

But the Redditor has noticed a new detail. Both scenes include Bucky Barnes coming to Steve’s rescue when things get tough. Bucky and Steve’s friendship forms the backbone of the Captain America trilogy, with the two always having each other’s backs even when their relationship is tested.

It has also been rumoured that Bucky could take over the Captain America mantle from Steve when actor Chris Evans retires from the role, as he is expected to after the upcoming Avengers 4. Evans recently sent Marvel fans into a tizzy when he tweeted what appeared to be a final farewell to the character he has played for a decade. Evans wrote, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude its current phase when the fourth Avengers film is released in May, 2019, following which the franchise will reportedly introduce new characters including the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 20:06 IST