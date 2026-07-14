Tom Cruise to make ‘special appearance’ at World Cup closing ceremony, FIFA reveals plans for final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a star-studded closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July (Monday, July 20 - IST), setting the stage for the tournament final after more than a month of the competition across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11 PM IST), 90 minutes before kick-off, the ceremony will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and mark the culmination of the first expanded FIFA World Cup, which was hosted across three countries and 16 cities. Tom Cruise to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (Getty Images via AFP)

Music will take centre stage before the final, with performances from Italian singer Laura Pausini, former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams and internet personality IShowSpeed. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance as part of the pre-match celebrations.

Adding to the occasion, Academy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before the teams take the field. Hudson, whose career has earned Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, is expected to headline one of the final moments before football's biggest match gets underway.

Also Read: Spain have the best defence. France have the best attack. But this World Cup semi-final won't be decided by either

The ceremony has been produced in collaboration with Balich Wonder Studio, the creative company behind several major international sporting and entertainment events. Organisers say the production will reflect the passion, diversity and global appeal that have characterised the 2026 World Cup while celebrating a tournament that expanded the competition to 48 teams for the first time.

FIFA has also confirmed that additional performers and special guests will be announced in the lead-up to the final.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer in an official release.

Supporters attending the final have also been advised to arrive well in advance of kick-off. Stadium gates will open at 11 AM local time (8:30 PM IST), allowing fans to take part in a range of pre-match activities, including interactive fan experiences, exclusive activations, entertainment and reward programmes before the closing ceremony begins.