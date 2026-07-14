Spain have the best defence. France have the best attack. But this World Cup semi-final won't be decided by either

On paper, Tuesday's World Cup semi-final in Dallas, widely billed as the "final before the final", looks straightforward. Spain arrive with the tournament's meanest defence. France boast its most devastating attack. But labels rarely decide knockout football. This blockbuster between Europe's two modern-day heavyweights will hinge on one thing: transition. Not possession. Not territory. Rather, what happens in the seconds after the ball changes hands — who reacts quicker, who exploits space faster, and who prevents the other from doing so before defensive shape is restored. France will take on Spain on July 15 in Dallas

Where will the semi-final be won? France have never needed sustained spells of pressure in this World Cup. Almost every meaningful goal has followed the same script: win a duel, recover possession high up the pitch, then attack vertically. Three or four passes later, before the opposition can reset, the ball is in the net.

Spain have taken the opposite route. They have conceded just one goal all tournament, against Belgium in the quarter-finals, because they defend by keeping the ball. And when they do lose it, they hunt it back relentlessly, recovering possession in an average of just 12 seconds, the fastest among the teams that played in the quarterfinals.

That is why this contest is unlikely to be decided by Spain's possession against France's pressing. Instead, it becomes a race. Can France's front four turn a loose ball into a chance before Spain's counter-press suffocates them? Or will Spain deny France the split second of chaos on which they have thrived throughout the tournament?

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What Spain should fear Spain's defensive structure has rarely allowed opponents to attack in transition. But there is one caveat. They have not yet faced an attacking quartet with the pace and explosiveness of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue.

Belgium briefly exposed that vulnerability in the quarter-finals. Whenever Spain's back line stretched, spaces opened between the defenders. Belgium lacked the ruthlessness to punish them consistently. France almost certainly won't.