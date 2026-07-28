4 held with 2kg heroin, five pistols in Amritsar

Amritsar police on Monday busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of four people and recovered five sophisticated .30-bore pistols, 2.015 kg heroin, and ₹5 lakh in drug money, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. Amritsar police recovered five sophisticated .30-bore pistols, 2.015 kg heroin and ₹5 lakh in drug money. (HT)

The accused were identified as Bittu Kumar alias Bhaiya, 20, a resident of Navi Abadi in Amritsar, Sahib Singh, 21, originally from Dhagana village and currently residing at Fateh Singh Colony, Amritsar, Sanjeev Kumar alias Nannu, 22, of Pink Colony in Tarn Taran, and Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, 22, a resident of Chhiddan village in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons and narcotics, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other associates.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that police teams, acting on reliable intelligence, first arrested Bittu and Sahib, and recovered a pistol. Two more pistols were subsequently recovered based on their disclosure statements.

Acting on their disclosures, police later arrested Sanjeev and Sandeep and recovered 2.015 kg of heroin along with ₹5 lakh drug money from their possession.

Two more pistols were later recovered based on their disclosure statements, he said. Bhullar said Bittu is wanted in several criminal cases related to the Arms Act and theft.

An FIR under Sections 25(1B) and 24(6,7,8) of the Arms Act and Sections 21-C, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Sadar police station, the officials said.

Kapurthala: Woman among two held with heroin

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with 1.35kg of heroin in Kapurthala on Monday, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kaur of Lakhe Khole village and Karan of Pathe village in Kapurthala district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said acting on the tip-off, the police teams laid a checkpoint on the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road and intercepted a four-wheeler. “During a search, police recovered 1.35kg of heroin stacked in a polythene bag,” he said.

During investigation, police found that accused Sandeep and Karan were facing two and three cases, respectively, under the NDPS Act. Sandeep’s father-in-law, Inspector Singh, is also a habitual drug peddler and is facing eight cases under the drug act at different police stations in the district, the SSP said.