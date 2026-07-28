Amid sewerage work, Kharar-Landran road a nightmare for motorists in Mohali

Nearly a year after commuters began raising concerns over the condition of the Kharar-Landran road, one of the busiest links between Kharar and Mohali continues to witness potholes, waterlogging, damaged stretches and daily traffic snarls. While the administration says underground sewerage works delayed permanent road restoration, residents say they are still paying the price every day with longer travel times, damaged vehicles and safety risks. During rains, overflowing sewerage water spreads across the carriageway, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between the road surface and potholes. (HT Photo)

Even after months of construction, several vulnerable stretches remain dug up or uneven. The worst-hit portions include the road cut near Khuni Majra, and stretches approaching Landran, where motorists often slow down to negotiate potholes or switch lanes to avoid damaged patches. During rains, overflowing sewerage water spreads across the carriageway, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between the road surface and potholes.

Officials say they are waiting for the completion of a major underground sewerage project before carpeting the roads.

Kharar civic body’s executive officer Ashok Pathria said nearly 95% of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Khuni Majra has been completed, while the remaining work is pending because of the electricity connection. He said the ongoing pipe-crossing work at Khuni Majra, for which a section of the road remains uneven and blocked, is expected to be completed by July 31.

“We are also laying a pipeline from Nijjer to TDI Mohali behind Balliyali village after coordinating with local residents. Some stretches have already been repaired and we are carrying out road repairs parallel to the sewerage work. Waterlogging has slowed the pace of construction, but we expect most sewerage-related issues to be resolved by August 15. Our target is to complete the road by August 31, after which the beautification work will begin,” Pathria said.

Mohali additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Anmol Dhaliwal, who inspected the site recently, said progress had slowed because of pending issues involving the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other clearances. “We are resolving those issues and hope to complete the remaining work at the earliest,” Dhaliwal said.

Residents said that though the sewerage work was necessary, it shouldn’t have taken this long. “Nothing has changed for commuters in the last one year. We still drive through potholes every day,” said Harshnek, a resident of Kharar.

Another resident, Pratap, who commutes daily between Kharar and Mohali, said traffic congestion has become routine. “During rain, you cannot spot potholes on roads,” he said.