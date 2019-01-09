New Avengers: Infinity War theory says Thanos might have split Bruce Banner from Hulk with his finger snap

We are inching closer and closer to Avengers: Endgame but the fans and superhero movie nerds are still not done birthing theories about the last film. A new theory posted on Comicbook.com suggests that supervillain Thanos’ deadly finger snap might have inadvertently done some good for Bruce Banner.

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Bruce struggling to keep his Hulk persona in check. He would not go back to being his normal human self in Thor: Ragnarok and refused to become the big green giant in Infinity War. Hulk was, quite visibly, not in Banner’s control anymore. Therefore, could it be that when Thanos snapped his finger at the end of Infinity War to kill half the universe’s population, he may have split Banner and Hulk as well.

The theory talks about how Banner and Hulk have always been shown as two consciences sharing a single body. Considering how Thanos’ real intention is to bring balance to the universe, there is no reason overcrowded bodies should be spared either. So it is quite possible that Hulk was also removed from existence and it was what made him fearful of Thanos all along.

We already know that in Endgame, our heroes will take help of time travel science to bring back the fallen soldiers and therefore, maybe Banner will also go back in time to rescue Hulk, winning his trust and the hope of a more peaceful co-existence in the future.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Banner in the film, will be back with rest of the film’s cast on April 26. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will mark the end of the first phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:40 IST