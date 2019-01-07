Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Avengers: Endgame trailers will only show footage from film’s first 15 minutes

Marvel head Kevin Feige made a big revelation at the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. Talking to the media, Feige said something that would upset many Avengers fan-theorists out there.

Rumours around the upcoming Avengers: Endgame suggested that the all of the film’s marketing, including trailers, featurettes and clips, will feature footages from only the initial 15 minutes of the film to avoid spoilers and theories about the movie. At the awards ceremony, Feige also confirmed the same.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate. As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off,” he said. Disney sure has its work cut out now with only 15 minutes of footage to make trailers and get fans excited with.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on when #AvengersEndgame got its title, how #CaptainMarvel is looking, the Disney-Fox merger, and more from the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/pSE7lgNM4U — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 7, 2019

Kevin also talked about the film’s title, which was finally revealed, after months of speculation, with the teaser in December. He said that they had the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ title was final even before the movie went into production. “So Doctor Strange says that line because we knew it was the title,” he said, referring to a scene in Avengers: Infinity War in which Doctor Strange tells the other heroes, “We are in the Endgame now.”

The film is all set to release on April 26 and will mark the end of Marvel’s first phase of movies.

