76th Golden Globes 2019 Live updates: Spider-Man, The Americans are early winners

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held in honour the best the world of films and television had to offer in the year 2018. The yearly ceremony is considered a lighter and less solemn precursor to the Oscars.

This year’s event is being hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who take over from 2018 host, comedian Seth Meyers. Samberg and Oh have said that they will keep the ceremony’s tone ‘light and carefree’.

The Globes this year will aim to make up for the ratings drop the 2018 ceremony witnessed, despite arriving months after the watershed #MeToo movement.

The Christian Bale-starrer political drama, Vice, directed by Adam McKay, leads with six nominations, followed by Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, Yorgos Lanthimos’ period dark comedy, The Favourite, and the road trip drama, Green Book, with five nods each. Marvel’s Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture, in addition to scoring two other nominations.

The television category is lead by FX and Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, with four nominations. Seven shows follow on the heels of ACS, with three nods each. These include Barry, Homecoming, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Sharp Objects. Crucially, The Handmaid’s Tale, last year’s winner of the top TV prize - best drama series - has been largely snubbed. This year’s ceremony will also be missing older heavyweights such as Stranger Things and Game of Thrones.

7:00 am IST Best Actor in a Television Series Drama, Best TV Drama Former Game of Thrones star, Richard Madden, picks up the big award for his performance in the hit thriller series, Bodyguard. Television’s biggest award, the Best Drama Series, goes to FX’s The American’s which aired its final season this year.





6:50 am IST Best Actor in a Television Musical or Comedy, Best Animated Feature Michael Douglas picks up the first Golden Globe of the evening for his performance in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the critically acclaimed superhero film, has won the Best Animated Feature award. According to Entertainment Weekly, 75% of films that have won in the animated film category at the Globes have won at the Oscars.





6:40 am IST Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh kick off the ceremony Hosts for the evening, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, set the tone for the show - a mock ‘roast’ which was really a celebration of those in attendance. “You fools are all about to get roasted Gervais-style,” Samberg said, before looking at Spike Lee and saying, “Lifetime fan, can’t wait to see what you do next!” They call Black Panther and Creed star Michael B Jordan and snack and about Bradley Cooper they said, “There can be 99 people in a room who don’t believe in you, but you just need one person to believe in you, and that was Bradley Cooper.” Taking a dig at representation, Oh said, “Crazy Rich Asians is the first film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha,” - both films were accused of whitewashing lead roles.





You can watch the ceremony in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central. The telecast will be deferred live by an hour, and will begin at 7:30 am on Monday, followed by a repeat telecast at 9 pm.





