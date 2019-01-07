76th Golden Globe Awards: From A Star Is Born to Spider-Man, here’s the full list of winners
76th Golden Globes Awards: From Lady Gaga to Christian Bale, here are all who won big at the first big awards night of Hollywood this year.hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2019 09:49 IST
Hollywood hit the red carpet Sunday for the 76th Golden Globe Awards, with hit musical romance A Star Is Born the favourite to win big at the awards season opener -- and the prizes demonstrating an industry keen to tout its progress on diversity.
Here is the list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
FILM
Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Picture Dram: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, Vice
Actress Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Actress Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife
Foreign Language Film: Roma
Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Motion Picture Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born
TELEVISION
Drama Series: The Americans
Best Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Musical or Comedy Series: The Kominsky Method
Actress, TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
