76th Golden Globe Awards: From A Star Is Born to Spider-Man, here’s the full list of winners

Hollywood hit the red carpet Sunday for the 76th Golden Globe Awards, with hit musical romance A Star Is Born the favourite to win big at the awards season opener -- and the prizes demonstrating an industry keen to tout its progress on diversity.

Here is the list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Picture Dram: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, Vice

Actress Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Actress Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Foreign Language Film: Roma

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Mahershala Ali poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Green Book. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Motion Picture Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born

This image released by NBC shows Lady Gaga, left, and Mark Ronson accepting the award for best original song for Shallow during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. (AP)

TELEVISION

Drama Series: The Americans

Best Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Musical or Comedy Series: The Kominsky Method

Actress, TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. (REUTERS)

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Clarkson poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Sharp Objects. (REUTERS)

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

