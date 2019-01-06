Golden Globes 2019: Where to watch, who’s hosting, all the nominees, everything you need to know

The 76th annual Golden Globe awards, considered to be the most prominent of the precursors to the Oscars, will be held in Hollywood on Sunday — Monday morning in India.

In the film category, all eyes are on Marvel’s Black Panther — the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture Drama — and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, considered by many as the film to beat this year. The TV category is populated by newcomers and old veterans alike, with FX’s The American’s beating out big-hitters such as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s Maniac and emerging as the front-runner in its final season. Both Stranger Things and Game of Thrones will be absent from this year’s awards, due to eligibility reasons.

This file image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther. (AP)

Among the acting categories Cooper and his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, are the hot favourites in the drama category, while Christian Bale being submitted in the comedy category in Vice should increase his chances.

Here are answers to all the questions you might have ahead of the ceremony.

Who’s hosting?

Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced as hosts in December, taking over from last year’s host, Seth Meyers. Oh is also a nominee this year, for her performance in Killing Eve.

Sandra Oh (left) and Andy Samberg smile after rolling-up the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

What’s the venue?

The ceremony will be held, as usual, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, hosts of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, roll out the red carpet during a preview day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (AFP)

Where can I watch?

You can watch the ceremony in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central. The telecast will be deferred live by an hour, and will begin at 7:30 am on Monday, followed by a repeat telecast at 9 pm. There is no dedicated live-stream available, but you can watch on live TV apps.

Who will present?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the entire list of presenters, which includes Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Bradley Cooper, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pine, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain and others.

What are the favourites to win?

Adam McKay’s political drama about former US Vice President, Dick Cheney, Vice, leads with six nominations. It’s followed by director Yorgos Lanthimos’ period dark comedy, The Favourite, which has five nominations, along with the race drama Greek Book and Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born. Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman and the Disney musical Mary Poppins Returns have four nods each.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bradley Cooper (left) and Lady Gaga in a scene from A Star is Born. (AP)

In the TV category FX led the field with 10 nods, followed by HBO and Amazon Prime Video with nine nominations each. Netflix scored eight nods and Showtime six. The Handmaid’s Tale, last year’s winner of the biggest TV award — best drama series — has been snubbed this year.

This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss in a scene from The Handmaid's Tale. (AP)

Adding spice to the mix are programmes that aired too late for Emmys contention, such as dark HBO mini-series Sharp Objects and Amazon drama Homecoming starring Julia Roberts.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

