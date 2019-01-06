Golden Globes 2019: Before the ceremony, here are all the nominees from movie and television categories
The Golden Globe Awards will premiere on Sunday night but before that, here is a full list of nominees in all television and movie categories.hollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2019 10:12 IST
The Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off the awards season on Sunday. After a record $41.7 billion global movie box-office in 2018, crowd pleasers like A Star is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns are competing for Golden Globe honours. Golden Globe hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh say they are aiming for a fun evening.
But before the evening descends upon us, here is the full list of nominees in all categories:
Movies:
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortinson, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C Riley, Stan And Ollie
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Best Motion Picture, Drama
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumpling
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star is Born
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Television
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method
Kidding
Barry
Best TV Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
