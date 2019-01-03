 Golden Globes 2019: Jessica Chastain, Chadwick Boseman and others announced as award presenters
Golden Globes 2019: Jessica Chastain, Chadwick Boseman and others announced as award presenters

Golden Globes 2019: Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan, Gary Oldman and many other previous year’s winners and nominees will be presenters at this year’s ceremony.

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2019 19:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Jessica Chastain will be one of the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards 2019.(AFP)

Actors Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell have been announced as the presenters for 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The announcement was made by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organiser of the award ceremony, on Twitter.

Rockwell, who is nominated for a Golden Globe this year for his role as George W Bush in Vice, had won the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture trophy for his role in Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018.

Chastain won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama in 2013 for her performance in Zero Dark Thirty. “The HFPA is proud to announce that Sam Rockwell and @jes_chastain will be presenters at the 76th Golden Globe Awards!” read a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.

Previous year winners like Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan, Gary Oldman and Sterling K Brown are on the list of award presenters. They will be joined by Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer, Chadwick Boseman, Taraji P Henson and William H Macy.

HFPA, however, has not revealed the awards that all the actors will be presenting. Golden Globes award ceremony, which will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will take place on January 6, 2019.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 19:45 IST

