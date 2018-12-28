Kevin Feige says Marvel could start working on bringing X-Men, Deadpool into MCU in the next 6 months

With Thanos’ decimation of half our beloved Marvel heroes in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, a merger with Fox could not have come at a better time. In a new podcast interview with Variety, Marvel head Kevin Feige has raised fans’ hope of seeing popular Fox superheroes like the X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The merger is scheduled for January 2019 and while there has not been any conversation yet on how to create new movies on the characters, Feige said the conversation could start within the next six months. “We’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year,” Feige said. “The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It’s unusual not to. But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet.”

With Avengers: Endgame, which releases in April end, the MCU will clock the end of its first phase of movies and looking out for more content, stories and heroes. After Endgame, only Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been officially announced as the next project. The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has also been put on hold after its director James Gunn was controversially fired for his old , insensitive tweets.

There are also speculations that most of the old and original Avengers will not be making it out alive from Avengers: Endgame. Captain America and Iron Man are most likely to hand the shield and the iron boots with the fourth Avengers movie. Therefore, a bunch of new heroes is definitely the need of the hour.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 19:37 IST