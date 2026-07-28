Omar slams Mehbooba over violence against Kashmiris remark, seeks apology

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday lashed out at Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti for her “banta hai” statement saying she justified injustices in Kashmir under the name of militancy. Omar said Mehbooba should apologise to the people of Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

“Kis lehaz se banta hai (how is it justified). Is it because there is militancy, the law should not apply here or youth should not get justice here, and since it is militancy people’s passports should be stopped. I don’t understand how it is justified,” he said.

At Jantar Mantar last week, Mehbooba had condemned the police action in Delhi and said: “It is not just Delhi police but their dangayis (rioters) were with them, using police batons and uniforms without name badges, helping Delhi police in raining lathis”.

“We have seen this spectacle for the first time (in Delhi). We have seen it in Kashmir, for the last many years. There is militancy there and it is understandable (wahan militancy hai, uska ek banta hai). There are militants on one side and security forces on the other. But, here, there are no militants and they have no guns or stones in their hands,” she said.

Omar said that owing to the circumstances in Delhi, there was attempt to appease people there. “That old habit of saying one thing here and another there is still there. But when she realised that what she said was wrong and people didn’t take that rightly, she should have apologised,” he said.

Omar also lashed out at PDP MLA Waheed Para’s attempt to term the video as edited using AI.

“Instead of apologising, she is rubbing salt into the wounds through one of her MLAs by saying this is AI. Are we foolish. Media from across the country was there. This is unfortunate. What you said was not right and you should accept that,” Omar said.

Omar raked up her 2016 ‘milk and toffee’ remark saying she never apologised for that. “You have not apologised for your 2015 accord with BJP. Let’s accept that. For the 2016 situation here, leave aside an apology you have not even expressed regret. You made a ‘milk and toffee’ comment and tried to justify that repeatedly. And today you said ‘yeh to banta hai’,” he said.

Omar said this will affect the morale of the people in Kashmir who want to protest for their rights.

“What is unfortunate is that when a former J&K chief minister says that a protest can be suppressed here by using force, ‘woh banta hai’. After that, who will come out in Kashmir for their rights. Tomorrow there can be a bulldozer action and Mehbooba ji will say, “yeh to banta hai,” Omar said.