It it going to be Marvel’s year at the Oscars? Shortlist in 9 categories announced
Shortlists in nine Oscars categories, including Best Visual Effects and Best Foreign Language Film, were announced by the Academy on Monday.hollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2018 16:45 IST
The Academy on Monday announced shortlists in nine categories for the upcoming Oscars. Contenders in fields such as Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects were named.
Village Rockstars, India’s official entry to the 91st Academy Awards, did not make it to the shortlist of nine films. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma cemented its place as the favourite in the foreign language category - it is also seen as a Best Picture frontrunner. The eight other films include:
Colombia, Birds of Passage
Denmark, The Guilty
Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Kazakhstan, Ayka
Lebanon, Capernaum
Poland, Cold War
South Korea, Burning
The films vying for the Best Visual Effects Oscar include three Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Black Panther is also seen as a strong contender for a Best Picture nomination.
Here are the other Best Visual Effects nominees:
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
Infinity War and Black Panther were also shortlisted in the Best Original Score category, and Kendrick Lamar’s Blank Panther track, All the Stars was shortlisted in the Best Original Song category.
Here are the contenders in the Best Original Song category:
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Treasure from Beautiful Boy
All The Stars from Black Panther
Revelation from Boy Erased
Girl In The Movies from Dumplin’
We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns
Keep Reachin’ from Quincy
I’ll Fight” from RBG
A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet
OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Suspirium from Suspiria
The Big Unknown from Widows
Best Original Score:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Other shortlists to be announced include the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. You can check out the shortlisted films here:
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, and the ceremony will be held on February 25 in Hollywood.
