It it going to be Marvel’s year at the Oscars? Shortlist in 9 categories announced

The Academy on Monday announced shortlists in nine categories for the upcoming Oscars. Contenders in fields such as Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects were named.

Village Rockstars, India’s official entry to the 91st Academy Awards, did not make it to the shortlist of nine films. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma cemented its place as the favourite in the foreign language category - it is also seen as a Best Picture frontrunner. The eight other films include:

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

The films vying for the Best Visual Effects Oscar include three Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Black Panther is also seen as a strong contender for a Best Picture nomination.

Here are the other Best Visual Effects nominees:

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther. (AP)

Infinity War and Black Panther were also shortlisted in the Best Original Score category, and Kendrick Lamar’s Blank Panther track, All the Stars was shortlisted in the Best Original Song category.

Here are the contenders in the Best Original Song category:

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Treasure from Beautiful Boy

All The Stars from Black Panther

Revelation from Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies from Dumplin’

We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns

Keep Reachin’ from Quincy

I’ll Fight” from RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet

OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You

Shallow from A Star Is Born

Suspirium from Suspiria

The Big Unknown from Widows

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, A Star is Born. (AP)

Best Original Score:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Other shortlists to be announced include the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. You can check out the shortlisted films here:

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Joe Mazzello, from left, Ben Hardy, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee in a scene from Bohemian Rhapsody. (AP)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, and the ceremony will be held on February 25 in Hollywood.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:43 IST