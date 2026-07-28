Chandigarh mayor holds public hearing on civic issues

A large number of people participated in the public hearing,’janta darbar’ chaired by mayor Saurabh Joshi on Monday and heard grievances of the people. UT mayor saurabh joshi during Janta Darbar outside his office at municipal corporation bhawan in Sector 17, Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The public hearing was attended by joint commissioner-III Balbir Raj Singh, along with senior officers of the municipal corporation (MC) Chandigarh.

The ‘janta darbar’ witnessed participation from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), village committees, traders’ associations, social organisations, street vendors and individual residents, who submitted memorandums and highlighted a wide range of civic issues affecting their respective areas.

The major issues raised included the relocation of vendors from the Sector 15-A vendor zone to their original surveyed locations, rehabilitation and management of vending zones, issues concerning dhobi ghats and underground tandoors.

Permission for temporary sheds during the rejuvenation of Shastri Market, Sector 22-C, strengthening of door-to-door waste collection, sanitation in residential sectors and villages, repair of roads and internal streets, maintenance of streetlights, improvement of parks and green belts, water supply, sewerage, storm-water drainage, desilting of drains, removal of encroachments, parking management, horticulture works and need of other essential civic amenities were also discussed.

Representatives of RWAs sought enhanced sanitation services, timely lifting of segregated waste, repair of internal roads, replacement of damaged streetlights, better maintenance of parks and community centres, and speedy completion of ongoing development works.

MWAs highlighted concerns relating to market infrastructure, parking facilities, cleanliness, public conveniences and faster execution of civic projects. Residents from various villages also demanded improved sanitation, sewerage, roads, waste collection and streetlighting facilities.

Mayor Joshi immediately directed the concerned officers to initiate action wherever feasible. A large number of grievances were resolved on the spot, while the remaining complaints were forwarded to the respective departments with clear directions for time-bound disposal.