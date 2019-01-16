Jennifer Lopez, Shruti Haasan and more stars take up the viral 10 Year Challenge. See their posts

Looks like the viral #10YearChallenge has found a few takers in celebrities as well. Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars have shared photo collages of their recent pictures with one from 10 years ago on social media.

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared a picture from 2009 which showed her with a baby bump and another from 2019 in a yellow bikini. Of course, she doesn’t seem to have aged at all. More stars such as Ellen Degeneres, Nicki Minaj, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson brought back old memories on social media. “Time sure does fly when you are having fun!!,” Reese captioned her picture.

Miley Cyrus shared an old picture with her husband and then boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on Instagram. The two are seen making goofy faces for the camera. Singer Dua Lips shared an old video of herself singing on stage as did Cardi B.

Closer home, actors Shruti Haasan, Anita Hassnandani, Bipasha Basu, Diana Penty and more have shared their old pictures as well. “#10YearChallenge. Some things don’t change...like the B/W filter #IndulgingInTheGram,” Diana captioned her post. “Then 2008 and now 2019. For some reason mein Gorriiiii ho gayi 10yearchallenge. a) Paisseee ki maya b) Filters ka kamaal c) motti ho gayi d) Rohit ka pyar,” Anita captioned her pictures.

“#10yearchallenge seems fun...love how life makes us all go through so many phases... even in the way we look... I have no reason to complain... life has been awesome in these last 10 years... looking forward always #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( Race to my new film #Aadat),” Bipasha captioned her pics.

Check out their posts here:

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 19:22 IST