Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson arrives as the saviour Avengers needed, watch video

The second Captain Marvel trailer has arrived and has enough to leave the Marvel fans in awe. Riding high on woman power, the film stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the title role and she owns it with her gravity-defying stunts and killer confidence. We get a glimpse of the most powerful superhero in Marvel universe, someone Avengers need desperately in Infinity War sequel after Thanos’ finger snap.

The actor plays Carol Danvers in the film that is being considered a prequel to the other superhero films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She returns to Earth as a pilot with superhuman powers who finds herself in a galactic war between two alien races.

The trailer shows Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury digitally de-aged as he meets Danvers. The last we saw Fury was in Avengers: Infinity War, desperately sending a message to Captain Marvel before he turns into dust. In the trailer, Captain Marvel returns to live longer, stronger and superior with flashes of random memories from the past and feels connected to the planet. But she makes it loud and clear that she’s not here to play the war but to end it.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to arrive a few months before the much-anticipated Avengers 4 and is expected to have a co-relation with the events that took place in Avengers: Infinity War.

The film stars Samuel L Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson besides marking the return of Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte and McKenna Grace are also a part of the star cast.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel opens in Indian theatres on 8th March 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 09:50 IST