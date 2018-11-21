Marvel reportedly changed Avengers 4 title three times already, here’s the most likely choice

As the excitement for the Avengers 4 trailer heats up, rumours surrounding the super-secret Marvel film’s title are also gaining steam. According to a recent report, Marvel has changed the film’s title thrice already, and even though one has been finalised now, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were to change it again.

MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad wrote on Twitter that the film’s trailer will be released by the end of November, as previously reported, and it will also unveil the title to be Avengers: Annihilation. However, he wrote in his tweet, “For a title that changed three times over the last year, it’s always possible it changed a fourth time. But I don’t think it did.”

It was previously rumoured that the title could be Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, which Marvel president Kevin Feige shot down, or Avengers: End Game, which was posted on his website by the film’s cinematographer, Trent Opaloch. This has since been called a working title, and has been effectively dismissed by directors Joe & Anthony Russo, who’ve said that the title for the fourth film wasn’t spoken in Avengers: Infinity War. Fans would know that the words ‘end game’ were uttered by Doctor Strange towards the end of the film.

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth



1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

— 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗿 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

Feige previously said that keeping the title a secret has backfired on them. “I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand. And now we will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on Infinity War,” he told IGN.

Avengers 4 is being touted as the epic conclusion to this phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland and others.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 20:16 IST