The Avengers 4 trailer could be released on November 28. Here’s why

Like every other aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even the trailer release date for Avengers 4 is up for speculation. Multiple new theories suggest that the trailer could be arriving before the end of the month, on November 28, to be exact.

According to We Got this Covered, a special screening for Avengers: Infinity War is being organised by film website Collider - the only one of its kind held in weeks - and the growing consensus online is that it is being held in conjunction of the trailer release. The screening has been scheduled for November 28, and will be accompanied by a Q & A session by directors Joe & Anthony Russo.

Interestingly, the first trailer for Infinity War was released almost exactly a year earlier, on November 29, 2017.

While Marvel hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the trailer release, president of the studio, Kevin Feige, had previously said that the trailer would be unveiled before the end of the year. Feige was speaking to journalist Eric Weber at a Black Panther event.

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth



1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

3) GUARDIANS 3 status "on hold" — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

The trailer will also end the mystery surrounding the film’s title. So far the most popular ones being floated around the internet include Avengers: End Game and Avengers: Annihilation.

The fourth Avengers film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release. The film will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and others.The film will reportedly conclude this phase in the MCU, opening doors for a new set of characters to take up the mantle. Future MCU plans will likely introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, both teams whose rights will switch over to Marvel after parent company Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 17:23 IST