Night of smoke, darkness, desperate escape: Survivors recount Kolkata hotel fire ordeal

For those who survived the fire at a hotel in Kolkata's New Market area, the night began like any other -- dinner, sleep and the expectation of an ordinary morning. Some escaped to the terrace through thick smoke, others used mobile phone flashlights to find their way through darkness. (ANI)

Instead, they were jolted awake by screams, smoke and the realisation that familiar corridors had become a death trap.

Among them were several Bangladeshis who had come to Kolkata for business, medical treatment or a holiday. Some escaped to the terrace through thick smoke, others used mobile phone flashlights to find their way through darkness, while one couple climbed out through a window and spent nearly half-an-hour perched on a narrow cornice waiting for rescuers.