For those who survived the fire at a hotel in Kolkata's New Market area, the night began like any other -- dinner, sleep and the expectation of an ordinary morning.
Instead, they were jolted awake by screams, smoke and the realisation that familiar corridors had become a death trap.
Among them were several Bangladeshis who had come to Kolkata for business, medical treatment or a holiday. Some escaped to the terrace through thick smoke, others used mobile phone flashlights to find their way through darkness, while one couple climbed out through a window and spent nearly half-an-hour perched on a narrow cornice waiting for rescuers.
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Home/India News/Night Of Smoke, Darkness, Desperate Escape: Survivors Recount Kolkata Hotel Fire Ordeal