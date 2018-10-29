Annihilation or End Game? Here are the top 4 contenders for the Avengers 4 title

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the title for the fourth Avengers movie will be revealed, along with the first trailer, before the end of the year. The film is now only six months from release, and fans are beginning to get antsy about the lack of information about the hotly anticipated film.

Speculation as to what exactly the film’s title will be has reached an all-time high, with fans dissecting every quote by cast members, rummaging for clues in past films, and keeping their eyes peeled in every photo shared by directors Joe & Anthony Russo.

Feige admitted to IGN that the secrecy surrounding the title had backfired on Marvel. “I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand. And now we will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on Infinity War,” he said.

So here are the top five most likely titles Marvel could announce for Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet

Avengers 3 and 4 were initially announced as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2. Both films were shot back-to-back - a strategy that makes it easier to convene the film’s two dozen stars. Either way, Avengers 4 is being seen as a direct follow-up to Infinity War. Gamora star Zoe Saldana in an earlier interview to the BBC said that the fourth film would be titled Infinity Gauntlet. “The Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity War – the first part – and we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year,” she said.

Avengers: End Game

Possibly the most credible source to mistakenly drop a hint about the Avengers 4 title was cinematographer Trent Opaloch, whose website revealed this to be the title of the film, before the internet caught wind of it. The entry on his site was swiftly changed to Avengers 4. Besides this, Doctor Strange tells Iron Man that ‘we’re in the endgame now’, making a reference to the one-in-fourteen-million scenario in which the Avengers beat Thanos.

Avengers: Annihilation

Multiple sources have claimed that Avengers: Annihilation is the title of the fourth film. From people who’ve supposedly seen versions of the trailer, to others who’ve spotted hidden messages in the Russos’ photos, Annihilation also falls in line with the filmmakers’ tease that the title of the fourth film would ‘terrify’ fans. “According to a source who is most reliable, the title for the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Annihilation,” an MCU Cosmic report suggested.

Avengers: Disassembled

Several fans have pointed out the monumental stakes of this 2004 comics arc to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also worth noting that the first Avengers films was titled Avengers Assemble in many countries and ‘Disassembled’ would be Marvel coming full circle to where the Avengers saga began.

