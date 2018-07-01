Whoops! Infinity War cinematographer reveals Avengers 4 title, deletes post

There have been several potential titles for Avengers 4 thrown around, but none has come from a more reliable source than this. Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War cinematographer Trent Opaloch shared his list of credits on his website, under which the most recent entry read, Avengers: End Game.

Opaloch, who has been a regular collaborator of the Russo Brothers, has since edited the title to simply, Avengers 4. Screenshots of his website before and after the change was made are available and presented below.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would recognise ‘End Game’ as part of a line spoken by Doctor Strange at the end of Infinity War.

A screenshot of Opaloch’s website before the edit was made.

A screenshot of Opaloch’s website after the title was changed to Avengers 4.

At the end of the film, the supervillain Thanos ‘kills’ half the universe’s population, including half the Avengers. Doctor Strange meditates and calculates the various outcomes of the heroes’ battle with Thanos, and says that there is just one scenario in which they win.

This scenario will likely be explored in Avengers 4, due out in May 2019. The leaked set pictures suggest that the surviving heroes will travel back in time (or to an alternate reality) to rescue their fallen friends.

Avengers 3 and 4 were initially announced as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2. Both films were shot back-to-back - a strategy that makes it easier to convene the film’s two dozen stars. End Game, along with Infinity Gauntlet were two of the several titles rumoured in the months following Infinity War’s success. The film became only the fourth in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has admitted that the studio’s secrecy surrounding the title has ‘backfired’ on them. “I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige told IGN. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on (Infinity War).”

Feige recently said that fans could expect official confirmation regarding the title for Avengers 4, which will conclude this storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, closer to the release of February’s Captain Marvel.

While it will take a few months to confirm whether or not End Game is in fact the actual title, it doesn’t sound as quirky as some of the working titles the Marvel films have used in the past. Working titles are code names used during production to protect a project’s secrecy. Infinity War was filmed under the working title, Mary Lue. Avengers: Age of Ultron was Christened ‘After Party’ and the first Avengers movie was shot under the title, ‘Group Hug’.

