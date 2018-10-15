Detailed Avengers 4 trailer description leaked, title revealed, time travel teased

A Reddit post has described in great detail, the trailer for the upcoming Avengers 4, and also reveals the title. The post has mysteriously disappeared, but not before several online outlets could report on its contents - both confirming and shooting down several fan theories that have been doing the rounds in anticipation of the Marvel superhero film.

According to the post, the trailer shows a reunion between Captain America and Iron Man - who were separated during the events of Avengers: Infinity War - teases a return to the Battle of New York (time travel confirmed?) and the Quantum Realm. The crown jewel of the trailer is reportedly the moment when a sword-wielding Thanos realises that one of the Infinity Stones on his gauntlet has disappeared. It ends with the title reveal: Avengers: Annihilation.

Here’s the full description:

“The trailer starts off showing the damaged Infinity Gauntlet in a field on the farm planet. As the camera focuses in on the Gauntlet, we hear Tony’s voice: ‘We were destined to lose.’ Epic music score starts. The Quinjet is shown landing in a Wakandan wasteland as we hear Steve Rogers say: ‘We have come so far.’ Tony and Nebula step off the jet as the remaining Avengers approach. Steve has a look of relief and says: ‘Tony’. Tony, seemingly defeated, shakes his head and gives a friendly smirk back to Cap. Marvel Studios Logo appears.

“We get a glimpse of the Battle of New York from 2012 Avengers. Loki is shown looking shocked and baffled as he is on top of the Stark tower. There is a flash of a blue light as the camera pans back. (Cuts to black) Next we see the Wakandan throne with M’Baku at the helm. He’s surrounded by his new kingsguard. (A mix of the hill tribe and Dora Milaje). Shuri and Banner are seen working on a new project in the lab. Black Widow, in full gear, is in Hawkeye’s family home from Age of Ultron. Basically everything is thrown all over the place and broken. Nat is studying some type of map with multiple photos and locations on it. A quick shot of Thanos is shown with a long sword, walking down an alleyway in New York City. The next shot is a dark hooded figure with glowing eyes, aiming a bow and arrow before shooting towards the camera.

“(1-2 visuals of the Quantum Realm) Scott Lang (no suit) is shown running through a park dodging explosions. (Shot of Space) Thor and Valkyrie are aboard a Kree ship. Thor says: ‘If the stories are true, you’re our universe’s last hope. If such a thing even exists anymore’. The next shot is an older, determined Tony Stark walking through the new SHIELD HQ (Avengers Facility in upstate New York). He’s in full SHIELD attire and carrying an orange briefcase. Banner (wearing spandex) is seen running from something, looking terrified. The next shot is Ant-Man appearing out of a flash of light and landing in a desolate place. We see it from his point of view from inside his helmet. He looks left to right and to his left again and says: ‘What in the-’.

“We see Captain Marvel floating with her fists on fire and her eyes lit up. Thanos in the soul stone with young Gamora screaming at him, Loki and Thor fighting off Chitauri together and Tony handing Steve a brand new shield in the Wakandan throne room. (Cuts back to Tony and Scott) Tony opens the orange briefcase as Scott hands him an illuminated bracelet. Tony asks: ‘How?… Is this even possible?’ Iron Man and Ant-Man are shown travelling through the Quantum Realm. Tony and Scott are back in the battle of New York from 2012. The final shot before the title reveal is an Infinity Stone disappearing from Thanos’ damaged gauntlet. He abruptly gets up and puts on his armour. His face goes from extremely infuriated to a menacing smile.

Title reveal: Avengers: Annihilation.

“Stinger: The Hulk is training at the new SHIELD facility with Black Widow and Steve. Steve notices that Hulk has been training non-stop as of late, so he asks why. Hulk responds in Banner’s normal voice with: ‘My rematch is coming real soon, I can feel it!’”

The fourth Avengers film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release. The film will reportedly conclude this phase in the MCU, opening doors for a new set of characters to take up the mantle. Future MCU plans will likely introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, both teams whose rights will switch over to Marvel after parent company Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 18:40 IST