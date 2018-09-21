Devastating Avengers 4 theory suggests living heroes will sacrifice themselves to resurrect the dead

Ever since Avengers: Infinity War shocked fans with by ‘killing’ their favourite superheroes at the end of the film, everyone - probably out of denial - has been speculating as to how they could be brought back from the dead. We’ve read many theories in the last few months, most of them involving time travel, alternate dimensions and the effective use of the Infinity Stones. But a new theory suggests something so heartbreakingly perfect that it could actually come true.

A Redditor who goes by the name of u/Wielki has shared a long post in which they detail how the surviving characters - notably all of the original Avengers - will sacrifice themselves to save their fallen friends. This, the Redditor says, will be ‘the endgame’ - which, coincidentally, is also the rumoured title of the fourth Avengers film.

The Redditor also goes on to detail exactly how these scenes will play out. “Tony will be the one to propose a sacrifice, if this could bring back Peter Parker,” the theory suggests. “Rhodey will agree to do anything Stark does, out of gratitude for how Stark’s technology saved his life multiple times and out of his sheer sense of duty for the humanity. If Okoye is there, she might get a warrior’s end she envisioned and was ready for in Infinity War.”

“Thor, having lost everything and having failed to kill Thanos in the most crucial moment, will sacrifice himself for the last Asgardians and the universe. Black Widow and Hulk are hard to predict, but Steve Rogers will wait for all others before he also agrees, so maybe the two makes a decision together (call-back to Age of Ultron) and then Cap immediately discloses his view on the matter.”

The theory also suggests possible ways to end character arc and begin new ones for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. “Strange would be resurrected and since he saw the futures, he would explain to the confused characters whom the torch has been passed to, what just occurred,” the Redditor writes. “Black Panther would step into Iron Man’s shoes as a fighter and leader, Falcon, accordingly, would fill the late War Machine’s shoes, Carol Denvers would take up Captain’s shield, Valkyrie would be crowned the queen of Asgard, then Star Lord would resurrect Gomora from the stone and veer off into space.”

Only Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and until recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy have films in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Avengers 4 is expected to conclude this run of the MCU and open doors for the future.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 16:53 IST