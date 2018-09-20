Infinity War directors want you to look hard at this pic for Avengers 4 clues, possible title reveal

Directors of Avengers: Infinity War, brothers Joe & Anthony Russo, have shared a cryptic photo on Twitter, urging fans to ‘look hard’ for any clues it might contain. The directors are currently filming additional material for Avengers 4, due out in May, 2019.

The Russos have been known to play around with fans of the Marvel films, knowing fully well that they enjoy dissecting every tiny bit of information for clues. The new photo shows Joe Russo sitting on a chair on set, typing away on a laptop, surrounded by equipment.

While nothing immediately sticks out, the brothers did ask fans to ‘look hard’. And that’s exactly what many of them did when they shot back replies having seemingly uncovered the hidden message. While some of them spotted the letter ‘A’ appearing all over the picture, others even claimed to have deciphered the still-unannounced title for the film.

You can check out all the findings here:

Four A's.

A4

AVENGERS 4



You can't hide anything from me. pic.twitter.com/MTk00CJRSH — Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) September 19, 2018

There's an object on the left that appears at the Avengers facility in Infinity War. The chapter on the Blu-ray where that scene takes place is called... Avengers Assemble. pic.twitter.com/MKU5YnToK8 — Erik Mathews (@BoyMeetsWorld94) September 19, 2018

Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously said that the title for the fourth Avengers movie would be revealed shortly after the first trailer for Captain Marvel is unveiled - the trailer was released earlier this week. “That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title,” Feige told Collider. “It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

One of the fans above had claimed to have uncovered the word ‘Endgame’ in the picture. ‘Endgame’ is the rumoured leaked title for the film, which cinematographer Trent Opaloch posted (and the deleted) from his official website.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has admitted that the studio’s secrecy surrounding the title has ‘backfired’ on them. “I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige told IGN. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on (Infinity War).”

Avengers 4 will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and others.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 12:25 IST