Leaked Avengers 4 art shows Thanos’ new weapon and Infinity Gauntlet replacement

Both Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet were damaged at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and now a new ‘leak’ has provided fans with their first look at the weapon the Mad Titan will be wielding in Avengers 4. The new image gives a better look at Thanos’ sword, which was first glimpsed in a series of leaks a few weeks ago.

Posted on the Marvel Studios Reddit by a user named anirudhamarvel, the design shows a broad, flat sword with double blades, which made several fans on Twitter compare it to helicopter blades. Earlier leaks also revealed that Thanos would be wearing a hefty suit of armour in the upcoming film, which will have the surviving Avengers stage a last stand against the villain.

In addition to Thanos’ new look, several other characters’ altered appearances have also been teased, including a beardless Captain America and a suited-up Hulk.

Avengers 4 Character Arts..

War Machine With Really Badass Upgrade

These Are Legit @ManaByte pic.twitter.com/6EwKqQsoXf — Aj Designs (@ajdesigns0220) June 28, 2018

It has been widely speculated that the surviving Avengers - Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor - will attempt to rescue those ‘killed’ by Thanos at the end of Infinity War. Leaked set pictures, an unofficial plot synopsis and firsthand accounts suggest that the plot for the film will include time travel and alternate dimensions.

With the Quantum Realm having been introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the possibility of inter-dimensional travel as shown in Doctor Strange, the Avengers have numerous avenues for them to stage their rescue.

Avengers 4 will conclude this iteration of the series, with Marvel chief Kevin Feige hinting that the new roster would be more diverse and have at least 50% women. But before that, we have Captain Marvel in February, 2019.

Of the greenlit sequels we know of so far, Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow Avengers 4 and until recently the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel was set for production before director James Gunn was fired. Feige has also said that Black Panther and Doctor Strange will be returning for more adventures.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 19:35 IST