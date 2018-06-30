Beardless Captain America, braided Black Widow? Leaked Avengers 4 art is all about change

While Marvel has been playing it close to the vest with regard to the future of the Cinematic Universe, a purported leak of concept art for Avengers 4 has thrown a spanner in the secrecy. Shared on Twitter by multiple accounts, sourced back to the graphic designer who first shared concept art for the superhero film, the images show a radically different - yet familiar - new look for the Avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War gave the characters brand new looks as they took on their most formidable adversary yet, Thanos. Captain America sported a lumberjack beard, Iron Man wore a tight nanotech suit and Black Widow went blonde. But if these ‘leaks’ are to be believed, then for Avengers 4 these characters would be returning back to their roots - in more ways than one.

Keeping with the rumours that the fourth Avengers film will have the surviving superheroes go back in time (or into an alternate dimension), the characters’ looks in these pictures are similar to the first time we saw them. Gone are Black Widow’s blonde locks in favour of her famous red hair, tied in a braid. Captain America is once again the clean-cut superhero that he was back in the first film, and even his costume looks like the one from the comics. War Machine’s armour has been souped up considerably and Hulk has discarded his rags for a more streamlines suit.

Avengers 4 Character Arts..

War Machine With Really Badass Upgrade

These Are Legit @ManaByte pic.twitter.com/6EwKqQsoXf — Aj Designs (@ajdesigns0220) June 28, 2018

We also see glimpses of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, who is said to have a significant role to play in the MCU’s future, and the supervillain Thanos has been given a new helmet.

Avengers 4 will conclude this iteration of the series, with Marvel chief Kevin Feige hinting that the new roster would be more diverse and have at least 50% women. But before that, we have Ant-Man and the Wasp arriving on July 13 and Captain Marvel in February, 2019.

Of the greenlit sequels we know of so far, Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will arrive in 2020. Feige has also said that Black Panther and Doctor Strange will be returning for more adventures.

