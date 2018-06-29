All the ‘dead’ Avengers from Infinity War with confirmed sequels. So are they really dead?

Marvel is in a very difficult situation. The studio can’t talk about the future beyond Avengers 4 too openly for fear of spoiling the plot of the film, but they also have billion-dollar franchises to plug. So that’s why besides Spider-Man: Far From Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Black Panther 2, we haven’t really heard any confirmation about the many Marvel superheroes waiting patiently for sequels. Until now.

During a recent press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed that studio does indeed plan to release a sequel to Doctor Strange.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? (Doctor) Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Noticeably, the only characters to have greenlit sequels are the ones who were ‘killed’ at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

But Marvel took this into account. “Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU,” director Anthony Russo told HuffPost. “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean ... people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here.”

Recently, Guardians director James Gunn confirmed that Vol 3 will take place after the events of Avengers 4, putting to rest rumours that the film would be a prequel. But with most of the team ‘dead’ thanks to Thanos’ finger snap, it remains to be seen if the team will be revamped or the fallen heroes will somehow be resurrected.

Resurrection isn’t necessarily out of the question, if the set leaks and an unofficial synopsis is anything to go by. It has been rumoured that the plot of Avengers 4 will involve the surviving Avengers travelling back in time (or to an alternate reality) to rescue the fallen heroes.

Avengers 4 will arrive in May, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home has been scheduled for a July 5 release and Guardians 3 will arrive in 2020.

