Wolverine team-up, mind-blowing tech: Avengers 4 is filming, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner reveal new details, pics

As promised, Avengers 4 is heading into its final round of shooting in September - not reshoots, mind you - and stars Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo have dumped a bunch of new information for fans.

In an appearance on the Marvelists podcasts, Ruffalo - who you might remember spoiled the Avengers: Infinity War ending a year before the film even released - clarified that the cast hadn’t assembled for reshoots but to ‘finish the movie.’

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” he said. Perhaps aware of the ruckus he has caused in the past, Ruffalo played it coy when he spoke about Avengers 4’s plot. “I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

The actor, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that he hopes for Wolverine to join the MCU in the future, and for Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as the clawed mutant. “It’d be cool to see — I mean, people talk a lot about Wolverine and Hulk hooking up, I think that would be a really great combo,” he said. “And I love Hugh, and it would be cool to do something with him, if he’s up to doing it. He’s always teased Hulk versus Wolverine would be pretty fun.”

Incidentally, Ruffalo’s fantasy might not be that far-fetched. With Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox, the X-Men could potentially crossover with the MCU, as has been teased by several people involved in the films.

Meanwhile, fans of Hawkeye can rest easy. After being absent from Infinity War and causing a minor protest, Jeremy Renner is back on set, sporting a brand new hairdo. The Oscar-nominee posted two pictures from the film’s sets, teasing his new identity, which many have speculated could be Ronin. In one picture, he even appears to be wearing Ronin’s black costume.

It has been speculated that Hawkeye travelled to Japan after the events of Captain America: Civil War and will be called back into action by Black Widow in Avengers 4, due out in May, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 19:32 IST