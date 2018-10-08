Fan decodes Avengers 4 title leaked by Mark Ruffalo on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Marvel fans are as intent on finding out the title of Avengers 4 as its makers are of guarding it. The biggest ally of the fans is, of course, Mark Ruffalo aka Bruce Banner. Ruffalo again went Hulk, Smash on Marvel’s best kept secret on Jimmy Fallon’s show this weekend as he let the title of the movie slip. The actor is known to have spoiled the climax of Avengers Infinity War, which has made audiences wonder if his slip-up on the Jimmy Fallon show is a genuine mistake.

Soon after it all came out, he was mock fired by Avengers’ directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, on Twitter, but the actor wants them to rethink their decision. He tweeted a reply and said, “Guys... can we talk about this?”

However, this may not be as easy as he thought for despite getting the title beeped out on the show and a black band placed over his mouth, a fan has found out what he said using spectrogram editor. The title that Mark let slip was The Last Avenger.

Twitter user Anton Volkov wrote, “This might not actually be the real #Avengers4 title BUT: put the audio from the Fallon/Ruffalo interview into Audition and tried removing the bleep using the spectrogram editor. THE LAST AVENGER is what was said.”

Guys... can we talk about this? https://t.co/PYe56UiUgO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 7, 2018

This might not actually be the real #Avengers4 title BUT: put the audio from the Fallon/Ruffalo interview into Audition and tried removing the bleep using the spectrogram editor.



THE LAST AVENGER is what was said. pic.twitter.com/vzx23sJBNO — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) October 7, 2018

Could this really be the title of the film? Or is this just another way to keep the fans on the edge about what to expect. Avengers 4 is slated to release in the summer of 2019 and will be a conclusion to the world of Avengers as we know it.

To give credit to Ruffalo, he did try his best to keep his gaffe from coming out. He had tweeted to Fallon after the show was shot,

“@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Jimmy had then replied, “Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is ‘DM’?”

