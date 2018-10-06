Mark Ruffalo leaks Avengers 4 title on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Russo Bros fire him on Twitter

Mark Ruffalo has done it again. Keeping true to his uncontrollable persona in the Avengers movies, the actor may have once again revealed a big spoiler on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Of course, this time, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo are making sure he pays for it.

Mark is all set to appear on Fallon’s show on Saturday to talk about the upcoming elections in America and to get people to register to vote. The host also got him talking about his upcoming, highly anticipated movie, Avengers 4. In a small clip, the actor appears to have let slip the film’s title but the words have been bleeped out. However, he doesn’t stop at the title and begins reciting an entire Hulk scene from the movie, jumping on the couch and vandalising Jimmy’s set—but his words bleeped out through the entire maniacal episode.

Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is "DM"? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

After the show and having gained his composure back, Mark tweeted to Jimmy to edit out the clip from the show. “@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M,” he wrote in his tweet. Jimmy said it was already too late. “Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”?,” he wrote in his reply.

Too late, it was indeed. The Russo Bros were not so forgiving this time and tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.” They can only take so much from a serial offender.

Mark has a bad track record of not keeping things to himself. Last year, he had spoiled the entire ending of Avengers: Infinity War at an interview long before the film released in May. Thankfully, the clip was unearthed only after the film was finally out.

Sure, the whole episode with Jimmy appears to be a harmless skit to get more attention for his cause, it’s still fun to watch Mark hop on sofas like a Tom Cruise on Oprah. Avengers 4 releases in May 2019 and will bring back all your favourite superheroes (or whoever is left now)

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:08 IST