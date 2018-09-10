Why Hulk refused to come out in Infinity War and Avengers 4 reshoots, Mark Ruffalo spills

Actor Mark Ruffalo is inextricably linked with Avengers spoilers (cue, his big, fat reveal about everyone dying in Infinity War). So, when the actor sat down for The Marvelists podcast, he spoke about Avengers Infinity War ending, the reshoots for Avengers 4 and everything in between. While he didn’t drop a spoiler that massive again, he did share a lot of interesting information.

Mark confessed that the ‘reshoots’ for Avengers 4 were not exactly just reshoots, but the cast and crew were looking at the apt ending of Avengers 4. The actor revealed, “We’re doing reshoots starting in September. We don’t even know what (it’s) going to be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year. I don’t even know that they really know exactly, some of it is happening while we’re there, it’s pretty amazing. We’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it because we want to take it in another direction. So it’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Speaking about how Hulk refused to surface in Infinity War and the character’s arc throughout the series, Mark explained, “There’s a conflict brewing between banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2. Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly? And then I realized its Banner. The only thing Hulk is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War 1 and Infinity War 2.”

He also spoke about how he would like to see the conflict between Hulk and Banner taken forward. He said, “I want to see this conflict carried out and see where that takes us and see, can they come to terms with it? Do they get a moment? I always thought it would be great to see them in some sort of subspace where they get to battle it out with Banner’s brains as some sort of his own superpower, like psych weaponry or psi weaponry against Hulk’s brute strength and have these two characters battle it out. I always thought that would be the ultimate comic book ending or something, opening to these characters.”

Avengers 4 is expected to release in the summer of 2019 and will be the end of Avengers universe as the audience knows it. After Avengers 4, the film will take a new direction and may also include characters from the X-Men universe.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 19:09 IST