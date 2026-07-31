‘Someone is thriving, someone is surviving’: Hyderabad man reflects on life inside corporate offices
A Hyderabad man shared how every illuminated office window carried a different story of hope and hardship.
A Hyderabad man’s thoughtful take on life inside corporate offices has resonated with social media users. In a video shared online, he reflected on how glass-fronted office buildings may look identical every evening, but each illuminated window represents a different personal and professional journey.
(Also read: Man urges employees to stop ‘complaining’ about corporate jobs, says happiness begins with acceptance)
The video was posted on Instagram by Viren through his account BagPackBeats. He recorded the clip while taking a break from work and sitting in his office cafeteria.
‘Behind every light, there’s a different story’
Looking at the lights, glass windows and surrounding corporate buildings, Viren said the sight made him think about the lives unfolding behind them.
“When we look at any corporate building, we all see these glasses, lights, and this office. There’s so much glitter and glam. But, perhaps in this building, on every single desk and every single floor, someone’s life’s a different chapter is represented,” he said.
(Also read: Mumbai woman struggles with corporate culture of calling seniors by name: ‘I hate this concept’)
He explained that while the building appears unchanged from the outside, the experiences of those working inside it constantly evolve.
“Someone is coming to the office with the excitement of their first day, so someone is signing off from this building for the last time after their last working day. Promotions are being celebrated on one floor, while on some floor, someone is quietly updating their LinkedIn,” he added.
Viren also spoke about the contrasting moments that define corporate life, from receiving appreciation emails and long-awaited job offers to dealing with escalations, financial responsibilities and resignations.
“Somewhere in the cafeteria, cakes are being cut, and somewhere a resignation letter is being typed,” he said.
A reminder not to judge others
The Hyderabad man noted that offices are places where careers and confidence are built, but they can also be where people experience some of their most difficult moments.
“The building remains the same every day—the same glass, the same lights. But the stories and tales happening inside it change every day,” he said.
He concluded with a reminder to avoid making assumptions about others: “Every glowing window hides a story that the world will never see.”
(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)
The clip was shared with the caption, “Be kind. You never know what story someone is carrying behind their office window.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The video prompted several appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “What a beautiful perspective. This is such a profound way of looking at something we see every day,” adding that every window may hide “joy, grief, confusion, hope, pressure and dreams”.
Another commented, “Cheers to everyone who grew behind these glass buildings!” A third user said, “Explained so beautifully,” while another described it as a “Beautiful perspective”.
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More