Mud, slush accumulate in Uttarkashi tunnel due to seepage, raise safety concerns

Water seepage from the left-side wall of the 370-metre-long Tambakhani tunnel at the entrance to Uttarkashi town in Uttarakhand has led to water, mud and slush accumulating along the pedestrian walkway inside the tunnel. Residents said that the tunnel, constructed in 2013 at a cost of approximately ₹19 crore near the Uttarkashi district headquarters, has faced persistent water seepage problems since its construction

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) executive engineer Sumit Verma said that after the management of the tunnel was transferred from the irrigation department to the BRO more than five months ago, the organisation had written to the government seeking the services of a specialised technical agency.

“The agency will conduct an in-depth hydrological and engineering study of the subterranean seepage. Permanent structural repairs will be undertaken based on the findings of the study. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and tendering process has been completed,” Verma said.

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Residents said that the tunnel, constructed in 2013 at a cost of approximately ₹19 crore near the Uttarkashi district headquarters, has faced persistent water seepage problems since its construction, with the situation worsening during the monsoon season.

“The water seepage is not new and has occurred for the third time in four years. If not repaired, it poses a threat not only to the tunnel but also to human lives as it is the gateway to the Gangotri shrine from Uttarkashi,” said Dharmendra Singh, a resident.

Addressing concerns over the delay in permanent repairs, BRO Commander Raj Kishore said a formal proposal for preparing a DPR for comprehensive rehabilitation of the tunnel was submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Kishore said that the selection of a construction agency through a competitive bidding process is currently underway. A specialised technical agency was also tasked with carrying out a detailed hydrological and engineering assessment of the seepage, following which permanent repairs would be undertaken based on its recommendations.

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Suresh Chauhan, an MLA from Gangotri, said the affected portion of the tunnel was treated in the past but the seepage intensified during the monsoon. “The management of the tunnel has now been transferred to the BRO and clear instructions have been given to conduct a study and ensure a permanent solution to the water seepage problem,” he said.

President of Uttarkashi Hotel Association Shailendra Matura said the latest rupture along the left flank of the tunnel had resulted in a steady flow of water.

“The absence of adequate lighting and accumulation of slush pose a serious risk to people walking through the tunnel. The government should find a permanent solution, otherwise the problem could turn into a major fiasco in the near future,” he said.