New Captain Marvel trailer to arrive Tuesday, see Brie Larson’s poster here

Marvel on Sunday released a new poster for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, ahead of the unveiling of the film’s second trailer on Tuesday.

The Captain Marvel story, with Brie Larson starring as the first woman to lead a Marvel superhero movie, is foreshadowed in the closing scene of Avengers: Infinity War, this year’s blockbuster, with a global box office take of $2.05 billion.

“Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel,” Marvel Studios tweeted alongside the poster, which shows Larson as the superhero.

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

Just as this year’s Black Panther built buzz around a major character in Infinity War, the March release of Captain Marvel will pave the way for the next Avengers movie, as yet untitled but called Avengers 4 by the Marvel cognoscenti. Its release date is scheduled for April 26 in the UK, and May 3 in the US.

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Larson spoke about her character, "She can't help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She is also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel has shaken off the traditional origin-story template.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the title character as she becomes one of the strongest heroes during an intergalactic war. It also served as the first solo, female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an introduction into the most powerful hero the MCU has ever had.

The movie will also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, and Clark Gregg. Among those joining the cast also include Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 14:54 IST