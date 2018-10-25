Leaked Avengers 4 set picture of Gwyneth Paltrow reveals massive spoiler

Marvel has kept an unusually tight lid on set leaks this time around. But for the first time in over a year, a picture that could possibly reveal a major spoiler has been leaked online. The photograph shows Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, wearing what appears to be one of Iron Man’s customised suits.

This is one of the very few images to have been leaked from the sets of the fourth Avengers movie, which recently concluded a final round of filming. Last year, pictures from the film’s recreation of the Battle of New York sets revealed information that is being dissected to this day, namely the possibility of time travel and alternate dimensions.

This new picture of Pepper adds to the theory that the surviving Avengers will stage some sort of a rescue operation for those ‘killed’ by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Pepper appears to be wearing a suit that looks a lot like the one she wears in the comics as her alter ego Rescue, suggesting that the Avengers are going to need all the help they can get if they want to save the world.

A few days ago, leaked plans for a range of new Avengers toys showed that Pepper would be suiting up in the film, and the new picture - which seems to be a selfie - is proof. According to some reports, Marvel has installed high-tech facial and retina recognition devices to protect details on set.

The last time we saw Tony Stark and Pepper on screen, their plans for a wedding were interrupted by Thanos’ minions. It has been rumoured that Avengers 4 will have a major time jump, and that Tony and Pepper will become parents.

A leaked image of the Hero Vision toy line for @Avengers 4 reveals a purple suit right beside Ironman that could possibly be an indication that Pepper Potts @GwynethPaltrow might be suiting up as Rescue in the much-awaited (and untitled) Avengers film. Finally! #Marvel pic.twitter.com/PgMovblpb3 — 🕷️ solfege 🕷️ (@solfege_iwsnt) October 18, 2018

Paltrow spoiled this bit of information in an interview a few months ago. Speaking about the future of her relationship with Tony, Paltrow said, “Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Excitement is beginning to heat up for Avengers 4, touted as Marvel’s spectacular conclusion to the current phase of films. A trailer could drop very soon, as Marvel president Kevin Feige previously hinted that they were looking to release first footage towards the end of 2018. The film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 20:03 IST