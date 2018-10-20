New leaked pic suggest Pepper Potts will don the superhero suit again for Avengers 4

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, our heroes will need all the help they can get. Which is why Pepper Potts might also join the troop in avenging the fallen heros and defeat Thanos once and for all.

A new leaked picture of an artwork for a series of action figures from the upcoming Avengers 4, suggest a new superhero is going to join the team. In the picture posted below, the right side shows Thor and Rocket, Captain America and Captain Marvel and Iron Man with paired an unknown female hero. The hero’s body looks feminine and she wears a purple suit that looks strikingly similar to Iron Man’s. Check it out:

Her helmet is green while the rest of the suit seems made up of purple metal. Now for the big reveal, many fans believe it be Iron Man’s fiance (or wife) Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the MCU. The fans found a striking similarity between the action figure and Potts’ Rescue armour.

The rumours gain more weight if you consider the pictures erroneously shared by Gwyneth Paltrow two years ago as she shot for Avengers 4. She shared pics that showed her dressed in a motion capture suit and quickly deleted them later. Even then, fans had assumed she is going to put on an armour to help the heroes but she got just once scene in Avengers: Infinity War. So, looks like we will be seeing Pepper and Tony fight Thanos side by side.

The fourth Avengers movie will be out in May 2019. It is directed by the Russo Bros and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and all the rest of MCU minus the ones assumed dead.

