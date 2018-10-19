Leaked Avengers 4 trailer description teases Iron Man, Captain America reunion

The trailer for Avengers 4 is almost as highly anticipated as the actual movie. When will it release, what will it feature and who will make it to the trailer are questions that have hounded the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. Now, a Redditor, who had also leaked that Red Skull would be a part of Avengers: Infinity War, has spoken about the soon to be released trailer and has mentioned Thanos’ new sword and scenes that feature Iron Man and Captain America.

The Redditor, however, stressed that what he was describing was based only on the rough cut - there were gaps to include special effects shots later - and not the final trailer.

The trailer will apparently begin with Thanos realising that his destiny has not been fulfilled and will feature Iron Man’s conversation with an unknown face. The Redditor guessed that this could be aunt May. The leak then goes on to add how Iron Man kept stressing on ‘Fury being right from the beginning’.

Ant Man in the quantum realm, Cap and Banner in Wakanda, where the throne is empty and Shuri, Okoye and Mbaku expressing frustration over how this was not their fight to begin with may also feature in the trailer.

The trailer would also include Thor seeking someone’s help to beat Thanos, who now has a suit and an impressive double-edged sword. A brief glance at Captain Marvel will also be featured in the trailer.

Here’s the complete leak:

“Thanos’ voice: ‘My Destiny is not yet fulfilled...’ A shot of a battered Tony, looks as though he’s still on Titan, confused. ‘Greater threats arise to undo the balance I lost everything to achieve... and I.... will not... be undone.’

Shot of Banner and Cap with Vision on a table fades in and out... Shot of Quills ship lifting off. Fades. Tony: ‘Fury was right.’ He’s talking to someone out of view in some type of normal house. This MIGHT be Aunt May, he’s glossy eyed, and the dialogue is spoken over the prior screen, not actually what’s he’s saying. ‘He was right since day 1...’ black screen.

Tony: scene of him in some sort of garage-looking place. In front of 3 different suits, they seem pretty normal? None are the one that was leaked, he has the housing unit in his hands. ‘I’ll do whatever it takes so that never happens again...’ black screen Tony in SHIELD gear. He’s walking towards the camera with soldiers behind him. Shot of Antman standing in the Quantum Realm. Cuts to him surrounded by 3 tardigrades. He’s running, then stops at a green portal type thing. Fades to a shot of Scott in street clothes. Gray shirt jeans and a jean jacket.

Scott: ‘I think... I might have a way to help.’ Not sure who he’s speaking to. Or if this is even the real dialogue lol. Doesn’t look like it matches.

Shot of an empty throne in Wakanda, various shots of Shuri, M’Baku, and Okoye. Black screen. ‘This was NOT our fight...’ Shuri or Okoye couldn’t tell. Screen still black. Shot of Cap standing arms crossed with Rhodey, Rocket and Thor, in a room that looks like it’s still Wakanda.

Cap: ‘We need to make this right...’ Banner: ‘Cap we don’t even know where to start... Thanos is gone. He won.’ Thor: ‘Well... then we had better get to work’

Shot panning down slowly of the pager Fury had in someone’s hands. I’m almost 100% certain it’s in Tony’s hands. A shot of Rhodey suiting up very briefly, from the knees up to the crotch area lol, it’s not nanotech, but looks more or less exactly how Starlords mask materializes with a Thor voiceover: ‘Are you ready for this?’

Rocket: ‘Well... if I’m not...’ pause. Black Fades in to Rocket, music silences: ‘What more could I lose?’ Bifrost shot w/ Thor, War machine, and Rocket.

Various shots. Gauntlet, still damaged, being reached for, shot of Nebula (looks like the same place Tony was earlier) , and then shot of Banner. Black screen.

Thor: ‘We need an army to stand against Thanos...’ shot of Thanos putting on armor. Yours is the only one formidable enough to give us a chance... shot of Thanos wielding a big double edge sword. ‘So I ask of you...’

Various shots of Black Widow, brief shot of Tony’s suit, Caps new chest piece (chainmail!!!) and banner putting on a purple skintight suit and a button up over it In front of a mirror. Fades to Thor, ‘Will you help us?’ More various shots, including a broken gauntlet on the ground as someone (clearly Thanos) is walking away... same aesthetic and scenery as the one when it’s being reached for. (I think he throws it on the ground??) ‘It’s been awhile since I’ve been to Earth...’

Music is getting louder as it crescendos to a shot of Captain Marvels chest panning up to her face. The scenery behind her almost looks like Xandar. Because it can’t be Earth (that would make no sense) but it’s blue skies and clouds outside a window... Captain Marvel: ‘Let’s go.’ Shot of her flying towards something angrily, she cocks back a punch, eyes glowing, flames surround her. She punches, then [Title Card] as Avengers theme plays.

Post theme cutaway stinger: Rocket is in a rolling chair looking at a few computer screens, has on this cool ass white bodysuit. Rhodey: ‘I’ve seen a lot of crazy things, but a talking Raccoon? (rocket looks up at him from chair) Definitely tops them all...’ Rocket, going from Rhodey back to the computer screens sarcastically: ‘Boy, if I had a unit every time I heard that one’ cuts to a shot of Thor smiling with an off queue Ha Ha Ha.”

A few days ago, another trailer leak spoke about Iron Man and Captain America’s reunion too. However, the trailer itself is completely different. The older leak suggested that the Avengers would return to the scene of the Battle in New York. This cemented the time travel theory further, however the newer leak suggests that the quantum realm would play an important role by featuring Ant Man.

Avengers 4, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is slated to release in May 2019 and is expected to feature time travel to undo Thanos’ powerful snap that ‘killed’ half the Earth’s population.

