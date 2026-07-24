Brands hit pause on launches in support of student protests

As student-led protests continue across Central Delhi, home-grown fashion labels and local hotspots are choosing empathy over sales. New Delhi, India � July 24, 2026: Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) brave the rain as they gather to support the party's protest and listen to Abhijeet Dipke in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 24, 2026. The protest was held over the NEET paper leak controversy and related demands. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Moving away from their usual promotional schedules, several brands are postponing new collection launches, instead using their platforms to show solidarity with the youth.

Among them is streetwear brand Huemn, which took to Instagram on Thursday to write that continuing with business as usual felt completely out of touch with the “future of a generation hanging in the balance”: “At a time when we see tremendous courage... launching a collection feels misplaced.”