Iron Man to get this exciting new weapon in Avengers 4 to beat Thanos? See pic

There is a lot about Avengers 4 that excites fans, and one of them happens to be to theories around which superheroes will beat Thanos and how. From Iron Man giving up his life by changing the timeline to the Avengers coming together after a 5-year jump, there are many theories doing the rounds on Reddit and other social media sites. Now, according to the Comic Book Film, Iron Man may be the one to beat Thanos after all, as he may be getting an all new and powerful weapon to play within the upcoming sequel.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had shared an image a while back and asked fans to see if they could spot something. Many had assumed that the director duo had meant it would be related to the title of Avengers 4. However, it looks like the directors wanted to introduce fans to an all-new weapon of Iron Man’s.

The weapon looks quite similar to the proton cannon that Iron Man wielded in Marvel vs Capcom video game series. This weapon was used as Iron Man’s special move in the game. With the Russo brothers sharing what looks like the picture of the weapon, fans have been speculating that this proton cannon could be the weapon that could bring Thanos to his knees.

Avengers Infinity War ended with Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet to destroy half the populations on earth. Avengers 4 is speculated to pick up five years after this incident and will also bring Captain America and Iron Man together.

Avengers 4 will be a conclusion the Avengers multiverse as fans know it. The film is slated to release in May 2019.

