Irengbam Ritu Chanu takes airport travelator using crutches ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026. Video wins hearts

As the Commonwealth Games 2026 have commenced in Glasgow, a heartwarming video featuring Indian para athlete Irengbam Ritu Chanu is winning hearts online. Shared by Indian professional basketball player and Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India Vice President Ulhas Koravi Satyanarayan, popularly known as Ulhas KS, the clip captures a touching moment before the sporting event. KS Ulhas helps Irengbam Ritu Chanu onto a flat escalator. (Instagram/@ks_ulhas)

Airport moment melts hearts The video was shared on Instagram by Ulhas KS. Its caption reads, "Absolutely unstoppable. Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow."

In the clip, Ulhas is seen helping Irengbam Ritu Chanu onto a flat escalator at an airport. After a few attempts, Chanu successfully gets onto the moving walkway. She reaches the other end with a broad smile, clearly delighted by the achievement, while Ulhas celebrates the moment alongside her.

Who is Irengbam Ritu Chanu? Irengbam Ritu Chanu is a wheelchair basketball player from Manipur and a member of India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She lost her right leg in a road accident during childhood but went on to pursue the sport with remarkable determination.

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India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav, Reena Rameshchandra Gupta, Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar and Irengbam Ritu Chanu, qualified for the Commonwealth Games after an impressive performance at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. Glasgow 2026 marks India's debut in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games 2026, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, feature more than 3,000 athletes competing across 10 sports, including para events.

Check out the full video below: