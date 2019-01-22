In latest pics from Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, Parineeti’s bond with Nick Jonas is unmistakable

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared two new and unseen pictures from the recent wedding of her cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas. The pictures are from the mehendi and haldi functions.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen surrounded by her girl squad during the mehendi ceremony. She is wearing a yellow and pink lehenga while Parineeti is also wearing a yellow outfit. “The girls,” she captioned the picture. In the second picture, Parineeti is seen applying turmeric paste to Nick’s face while Priyanka and other family members look at them. Nick is seen in a white Kurta pyjama and Priyanka is also in a white outfit. Parineeti is seen in a white and red outfit as well.

She also recently shared a few more pics from the wedding. In one, she is seen posing in a white and golden lehenga and in another, she is seen posing with Priyanka in a red outfit while the bride wore her blush pink dress.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They were wedded according to Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. Priyanka and Nick then hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai which were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bollywood celebrities.

Parineeti also said that she received quite a big amount from Nick as her fee for the ‘shoe-stealing’ ceremony. She has previously called Nick the perfect man for her cousin. “I am promoting my film at the wrong time as I am being constantly asked about them (laughs). But, I am very excited. Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick when he was here. We were sitting at home and chilling and I was just telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged to be married. And he was also like this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. I always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don’t think there could have been a better person for her,” she had said in an interview.

Parineeti will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari and with Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. Her last film, Namastey England flopped at the box office.

