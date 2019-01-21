Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ unseen wedding pics have her posing with Sophie Turner, Madhu Chopra shares a ‘mother’s joy’ pic too

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ wedding is the gift that keeps on giving. It is now the turn of the actor’s mother, Madhu Chopra, to share a hitherto unseen photo from the Jodhpur wedding. She shared a close-up with her daughter, captioning it, “Mother’s joy”.

Not just Madhu, Priyanka’s manager and close friend Anjula Acharia also shared a fresh lot of photos from the Jodhpur wedding. The collection of photos feature Priyanka from her Hindu and Christian weddings, her sister Parineeti Chopra, Game of Thrones’ star and Joe Jonas’ fiancée Sophie Turner and Nick’s mother, Denise.

While one photo shows Priyanka with her bridesmaids, another has her posing as a bride resplendent in red with her close friends. There is one with Priyanka and Nick after the Christian ceremony.

Priyanka had worn a Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding and a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga for the Hindu ceremony. The look was accessorised with gold jewellery consisting of chura, matha patti and nath. She had worn a necklace by Chopard that had 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds.

Priyanka and Nick married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. They later hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai that were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. The couple later holidayed with their families in the UK and Switzerland before honeymooning in the Caribbean.

The two have returned to their professional commitments. Priyanka has started a YouTube show where she is talking to achievers from a plethora of fields. She will also be seen in The Sky is Pink and Isn’t It Romantic later this year.

